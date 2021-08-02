Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will post $310,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350,000.00 and the lowest is $290,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.59 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $5.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $375.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.70. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 121,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 71,211 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 640.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 197,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

