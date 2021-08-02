Brokerages Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post $320.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $321.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $269.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Barnes Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Barnes Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $50.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.