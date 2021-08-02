Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post sales of $43.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $45.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $174.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.49 million to $175.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $179.86 million, with estimates ranging from $179.17 million to $180.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 160,679 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 749,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 440,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 67,252 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $824.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

