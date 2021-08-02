Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 11.73%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,958,000 after purchasing an additional 323,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,880 shares during the period. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 1,312,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $149.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

