Brokerages Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.26. ConocoPhillips reported earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $6.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

Shares of COP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,411,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,707,284. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

