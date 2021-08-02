Brokerages Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. EnPro Industries reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $24,600,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after acquiring an additional 218,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,184 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 111,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 59,143 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NPO opened at $93.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -117.87 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $99.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

