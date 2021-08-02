Brokerages Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.54. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.80. 3,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,339. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.11 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.09.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

