Brokerages Anticipate OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter.

Shares of OPBK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 39,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,426. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

