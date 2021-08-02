Brokerages Anticipate Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to Post $2.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. Regal Beloit posted earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

NYSE RBC opened at $147.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $159.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

In related news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 125.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

