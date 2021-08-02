Brokerages Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Post -$1.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.97). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.51) to ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 395,149 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 382,520 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,122,000 after purchasing an additional 357,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 171.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 161,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

TPTX stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.73. 313,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $141.30.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

