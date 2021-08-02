Brokerages Anticipate UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Announce $1.55 EPS

Analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. UFP Industries posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFPI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,999. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

