Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.18. Zendesk reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.89. The company had a trading volume of 35,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $55,112.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $84,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $688,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,185 shares of company stock valued at $23,763,962 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $1,671,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 165,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

