Brokerages Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.48. Alaska Air Group posted earnings per share of ($3.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share.

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Shares of ALK opened at $58.03 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 8,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $575,104.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,764 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,388,000 after acquiring an additional 221,416 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 41,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $83,096,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

