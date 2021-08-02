Brokerages Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Post $1.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. BancFirst reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 37.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th.

BANF traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.77. 103,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,255. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $77.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $359,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,189,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,652,752.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $397,394.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,244,527 shares in the company, valued at $380,805,105.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,823 shares of company stock worth $4,427,158. Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Norges Bank bought a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,387,000 after buying an additional 89,892 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

