Brokerages Expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will announce $650,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Beyond Air posted sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year sales of $3.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $7.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.19 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

A number of research firms have commented on XAIR. Truist Securities began coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist started coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Beyond Air stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80. The company has a market cap of $183.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -0.53.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

