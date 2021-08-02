Brokerages Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $259,627.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,176.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,622 shares of company stock worth $1,045,876. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.79. 185,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,488. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,180.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.