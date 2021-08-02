Brokerages Expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will report earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cal-Maine Foods.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at about $27,429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.81. 166,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,246. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 870.47 and a beta of -0.15. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $46.66.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.