Brokerages Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.01. Genesco reported earnings of ($1.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Genesco by 627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 559,545 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Genesco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCO traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 62,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00. Genesco has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

