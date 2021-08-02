Wall Street brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

HURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,218. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $61.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

