Brokerages Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.12. 77,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $254.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -955.52 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.222 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

