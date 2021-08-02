Brokerages Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $562.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce sales of $562.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $552.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $569.10 million. Splunk reported sales of $491.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPLK. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $141.98 on Monday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.61.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

