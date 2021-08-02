Brokerages Expect Tennant (NYSE:TNC) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tennant (NYSE:TNC) will post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tennant’s earnings. Tennant reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tennant will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.97 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tennant.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TNC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.73. 78,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tennant has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,508.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,687,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,780,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tennant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,887,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,712,000 after purchasing an additional 70,606 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,772,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

