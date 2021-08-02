Brokerages Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce sales of $376.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $384.30 million and the lowest is $368.05 million. Titan International posted sales of $304.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TWI opened at $8.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $531.27 million, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Titan International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Titan International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Titan International by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

