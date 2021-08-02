Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cameco Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

CCJ opened at $17.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 221.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $166,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

