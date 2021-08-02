Brokers Issue Forecasts for CarLotz, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarLotz in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.83).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.17. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth $3,565,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth $587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter worth $1,280,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter worth $558,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

