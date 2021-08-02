Brokers Issue Forecasts for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.76.

Shares of EW stock opened at $112.27 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $114.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

