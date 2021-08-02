Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $67.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $65.84.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$36.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$34.21 by C$2.40. The company had revenue of C$7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.60 billion.

FFH has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$696.67.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$525.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$548.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The firm has a market cap of C$13.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$346.84 and a one year high of C$581.00.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$567.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,191,252.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,645,236.13.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.