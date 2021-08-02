Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $17.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

