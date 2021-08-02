Brokers Issue Forecasts for HBT Financial, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for HBT Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $16.34 on Monday. HBT Financial has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $18.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $447.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 155.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

