Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hercules Capital, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

