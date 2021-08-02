Brokers Issue Forecasts for Origin Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $955.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after buying an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after buying an additional 236,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

