Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2021 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OVV. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.13.

OVV opened at C$32.07 on Monday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$9.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of -3.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.84%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

