Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ryder System, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ryder System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryder System’s FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

R stock opened at $76.15 on Monday. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after buying an additional 148,123 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ryder System by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,239,000 after buying an additional 185,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $52,324,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ryder System by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after buying an additional 572,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

