Brokers Issue Forecasts for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.64. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.37 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.95.

Shares of TMO opened at $540.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $493.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $543.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 87.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 86 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

