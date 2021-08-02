Brokers Offer Predictions for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 36.91%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

