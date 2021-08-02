Brokers Offer Predictions for CSL Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CSL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.70.

Get CSL alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSLLY. Macquarie downgraded shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, downgraded CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $106.40 on Monday. CSL has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.58.

About CSL

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.