Brokers Offer Predictions for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.68.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

PPBI opened at $37.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

