Brokers Offer Predictions for QCR Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QCR in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.10 for the year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QCR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $49.09 on Monday. QCR has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 24.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

