Brokers Offer Predictions for Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Rockwell Automation in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.23.

ROK stock opened at $307.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.60. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $308.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,622 shares of company stock worth $7,778,407 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after buying an additional 445,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,115,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.