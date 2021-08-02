Brokers Offer Predictions for SITE Centers Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for SITE Centers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

SITC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

NYSE SITC opened at $15.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,641 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

