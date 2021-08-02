Brokers Set Expectations for Antero Midstream Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

AM opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

