Brokers Set Expectations for Ares Management Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ares Management in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

ARES opened at $71.61 on Monday. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $71.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,541,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6,134.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 953,229 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,678,000 after acquiring an additional 367,410 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,924,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,153,000 after acquiring an additional 230,186 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

