Brokers Set Expectations for DexCom, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DexCom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.76%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.75.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $515.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.20. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,068 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,378. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

