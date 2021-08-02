Brokers Set Expectations for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.27.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $154.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.75. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,440 shares of company stock valued at $56,376,705 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.