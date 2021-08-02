Brokers Set Expectations for Encompass Health Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $4.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.30.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

EHC stock opened at $83.25 on Monday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.