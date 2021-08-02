Brokers Set Expectations for Genasys Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Genasys in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genasys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $5.60 on Monday. Genasys has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $202.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Genasys by 663.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Genasys in the first quarter valued at $1,397,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genasys by 25.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 172,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genasys by 48.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 74,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genasys in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

