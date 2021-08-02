Brokers Set Expectations for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2022 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Sunday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.13.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $419.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 1-year low of $151.50 and a 1-year high of $457.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

