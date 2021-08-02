Brokers Set Expectations for Intact Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$189.14.

IFC opened at C$170.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$168.36. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$131.94 and a twelve month high of C$173.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The firm has a market cap of C$29.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

