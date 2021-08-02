Brokers Set Expectations for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.57.

NYSE VAC opened at $147.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.92.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

