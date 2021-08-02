Brokers Set Expectations for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at American Capital Partners boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. American Capital Partners analyst A. Polini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.01. American Capital Partners also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.95 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.94.

SBNY opened at $226.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.22. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,049,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

